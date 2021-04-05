Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s launched: Price, specifications and features

Samsung has launched two new budget smartphones in India, the Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s. The new Galaxy F series phones will be sold on Flipkart, Samsung’s own stores and select offline retail stores.The smartphones come packed with large batteries with prices starting at Rs 8,999 for F02s. The new Galaxy F12 sports a 48MP quad-camera setup and a 6000mAh battery. The Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F12: Specifications, price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two memory variants – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. The new phone is available in three colour variants- Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black. The phone will go on sale from April 12 at noon on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and supports 90Hz refresh rate, which is a highlight of a feature at this price point. A 90Hz refresh rate normally translates to smoother scrolling and a better gaming experience. The display also comes with Widevine L1 certification, which will allow users to watch high-definition content across streaming platforms.

It has a 48MP main camera with Samsung’s own GM2 sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens which has a 123-degree field of view and a 2MP macro lens that can be used to take extreme close-up shots. It also has a 2MP depth camera for portrait shots. The phone has an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone is powered by the 8nm Exynos 850 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor. It runs Android 11 and supports One UI 3.1 core. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery and comes with an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy F02s: Specifications, price in India

The Galaxy F02s is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant. The device comes in three colour variants: Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black. The phone will go on sale from April 9 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and offers 20:9 aspect ratio. The device supports Dolby Atmos on wired headphones and Bluetooth headsets for a superior audio experience The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It runs Android 10 and supports One UI 2.5 core.

The rear camera setup on Galaxy F02s includes a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera. The front camera is 5MP.