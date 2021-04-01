Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 India launch on April 5; features revealed on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 smartphones are all set to launch in India on April 5, as per the dedicated page published by Flipkart. Ahead of the official unveiling, the e-commerce site has revealed some of the features and design of the Samsung devices. The launch event will take place at 12:00PM.

Both the Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 will offer more than two cameras at the back and a waterdrop-style notch display design. These smartphones will likely be available fr purchase via Flipkart. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

As per the Flipkart listing, the Samsung Galaxy F02s will ship with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, which is clocked at 1.8GHz. At the back of the phone, there is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary sensor. The details of the rest of the sensors are unknown.

It will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is said to one full-day on a single charge. These features suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F02s might be an improved version of the Galaxy M02s, which was launched in India in January. The upcoming phone is rumoured to cost Rs 8,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F12, on the other hand, will also come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, as per the Flipkart listing. But, this one will offer support for 90Hz refresh rate display. There is a quad rear camera setup as well. It includes a 48MP primary sensor. The teasers suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F12 will have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is tipped to arrive with Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor. It could be powered by a 6,000mAh battery. This smartphone may be the rebadged version of the Galaxy M12.