Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone to feature two batteries, 12MP dual-camera: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy F phone, which will one of the world’s first foldable smartphones launching commercially in 2019, could feature two batteries in total and dual 12MP cameras at the back. The latest information comes from tech website LetsGoDigital, which has managed to obtain a report from Korean research agency CGS-CIMB Research around the upcoming Galaxy F device.

Samsung had showcased its foldable smartphone at the company’s annual developer conference in November this year, which took place in San Francisco. However, it did not reveal detailed specifications for Galaxy F, which some reports have also called Galaxy X.

The investor report has analysed the foldable smartphones and the expected costs of these devices. According to the report, the smartphone market will get a boost with this new foldable phone factor, and other players like Huawei, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, Microsoft will join the list. Apple will be the last to join this trend, claims the report, which will catch on towards the end of 2020.

Coming to the Galaxy F, foldable smartphone will be much more expensive to manufacture, nearly 69% more expensive than the current Galaxy S9+ . This is in trend with what other reports have claimed about the Galaxy F starting at $1700.

The Galaxy F foldable phone will have two batteries, one in each housing and the two combined will offer around 5000 to 6000 mAh capacity. The rear camera will be 12MP+12MP with an 8MP front camera. The report at CGS-CIMB Research claims this bit of information has been confirmed by suppliers.

The phone will be powered by the Exynos 9820 or the Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage memory, though other RAM+storage combinations are also expected. Earlier reports have talked of a 512GB variant as well, and that the secondary screen will be 4.6-inches in size.

The research firm also expects the foldable phone market to go from 4 million devices in 2019 to 39 million sales in 2022. These devices will also offer a higher profit margin for smartphone manufacturers, according to the report.

Samsung has already indicated it plans to introduce 1 million devices of the foldable phone in 2019. The Galaxy F is expected to make an official appearance in the first half of 2019, though whether it launches at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

Samsung is expected to showcase the new Galaxy S10 series at MWC in Barcelona, which takes place towards the end of February, 2019.