Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone teased, launch likely on Feb 20

Samsung could launch its highly-anticipated foldable phone, likely to be called the Galaxy F or Galaxy Flex, alongside the Galaxy S10 series next week. The South Korean major has posted a 27-second video teaser on its official YouTube channel, which says that “the future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019”.

The words “The Future Unfolds” in the short video teaser along with folded screen animations confirms Samsung will formally debut its foldable phone on February 20. Unfortunately, the teaser offers no information about the device itself. Also, it is not known yet whether the unveiling will be limited to a tease or Samsung may end up launching a foldable phone ready for commercial rollout.

Samsung first showed off its new Infinity Flex display and a working prototype unit at its annual developer conference in San Francisco last year. It demonstrated a prototype device that folds out to become a tablet-like device with a larger display. During the event, Samsung said the company will release a consumer product that features a flexible display in 2019 with mass production starting in the “coming months”.

At the moment, we don’t know a lot about the device’s internal specifications, although it’s likely to get top-of-the-line hardware. But we do know that Samsung has partnered with Google to work on the software to make sure apps work seamlessly whether the device is folded in a “smartphone-like” mode or opened like a tablet.

Since the device introduces a new form factor, it’s likely that the Galaxy F would be expensive. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Galaxy F cost upwards of $1500 when it hits retail shelves. The price tag would make it Samsung’s most expensive smartphone to date.

It’s being said that Samsung moved up the launch date of the Galaxy F foldable device in order to stay ahead of Huawei, which is expected to show off a foldable phone at the annual Mobile World Congress trade show on Feb 24 in Barcelona. Oppo and Nubia are also expected to announce new foldable devices at a Barcelona trade show in late February.

For its tenth anniversary phones, Samsung plans to launch three versions of the Galaxy S10 with different display sizes and cameras. The launch event is scheduled to take place on February 20 (February 21, 12:30am in India) in San Francisco.