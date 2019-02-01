Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone spotted in new teaser video

Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone will likely be revealed on February 20, along with the Samsung Galaxy S10. The launch event for the Galaxy S10 is taking place in San Francisco. Now a new teaser video from Samsung for the ‘Unpacked event’ appears to have given a clear glimpse at the new Galaxy F device.

The video was originally uploaded to Samsung’s Vietnam account’s YouTube channel, according to XDA Developers, and it appears to have been taken down now from the social media handle.

But the video has been uploaded to the Mega New Zealand platform and can be accessed from there. The video shows a number of Samsung product concepts, and in one of the shots, a woman is shown using the Galaxy F foldable phone. The phone appears to fold into two, and there’s a display on the inside and outside.

Samsung has itself confirmed that the front screen of the Galaxy F will be a small part of the display. The company had revealed that the secondary display will have a 1960 x 840 resolution with 420dpi density, while the main screen will have a 2152 x 1536 resolution with a screen density of 420dpi.

The company has also said that it plans to manufacture around 1 million units of the Galaxy F when it eventually goes on sale, which is an ambitious number. Previously leaked reports have claimed the Galaxy F could come with two batteries.

A report at CGS-CIMB Research had said the Galaxy F foldable phone will have a combined battery size of 5000 to 6000 mAh capacity coupled with dual-rear cameras of 12MP+12MP and an 8MP front camera.

Given this is a flagship phone, Galaxy F will run Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 or the Snapdragon 855 processor. The RAM could be 8GB coupled with 128 GB storage memory, according to the report. The price could be as high as $1700 when it goes on sale.

Samsung is not the only company planning to launch a foldable smartphone. Recently Xiaomi had shared a video of a foldable phone, presumably running its MIUI, which had dual foldable displays. If Xiaomi does launch that phone, then it could be the first phone in the world to sport two foldable displays.

Other players like Huawei, Oppo are also planning to showcase foldable phones. Oppo has hinted that it might do this at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 24.