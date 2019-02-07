Samsung Galaxy F renders may show us the future of smartphones

Samsung is expected to officially launch its foldable smartphone, likely to be called the Galaxy F, on February 20 in San Francisco. And now we have some renders that imagine how the foldable phone might look like. Dutch blog LetsGoDigital has created some renders of the Galaxy F, which is said to be based on the video by Samsung Vietnam.

The renders show us a foldable phone that’s thin and light. The phone showed in the leaked Samsung video also reveal a sleek looking foldable smartphone rather than the clunky prototype shown at the company’s annual developer conference in November last year. When folded, the Samsung-made smartphone looks like a regular phone with four icons per row.

Interestingly, the renders made by LetsGoDigital show the upcoming Galaxy F with a larger screen on the front. At SDC last autumn, Samsung had said that the phone will come with a small 4.58-inch front-display with a resolution of 840×1960 and a 7.3-inch screen with 1536×2152 QXGA+ screen resolution.

Samsung is highly expected to launch the Galaxy F aka Galaxy Fold at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 20 in San Francisco. Last year, it teased a foldable phone for the first time. During the launch, Samsung said that the “foldable display lays the foundation for a new kind of mobile experience.”

Keep in mind that the renders are based on the leaked video courtesy of Samsung Vietnam. They are merely a representation of the commercial version of the Galaxy F, which no has ever seen in person.