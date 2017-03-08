Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro launched in China: Key specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro features a metal unibody design and antenna lines can be seen on the top and bottom of the back cover. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro features a metal unibody design and antenna lines can be seen on the top and bottom of the back cover.

Samsung has announced its Galaxy C5 Pro smartphone in China. The device is listed on the company’s China website for pre-order at 2499 yuan (Ra 24,000 approx). Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro features a metal unibody design and antenna lines can be seen on the top and bottom of the back cover. The smartphone has a capsule-like home button that doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro has a 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display (1920 x 1080 pixels). It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card). The Galaxy C5 Pro supports Samsung Pay as well.

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro has a 16MP rear camera with auto-focus, f/1.9 aperture and flash. It supports FHD (1920 x 1080) video recording at 30 fps. The front camera is also 16MP which comes with f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy C5 Pro is backed by a 2,600mAh battery that offers up to 96 hours of standby time.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy C5 Pro include USB Type-C and 3.5 mm stereo jack. The smartphone supports GPS, Glonass, Beidou, ANT+, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n 2.4 + 5GHz and NFC. Sensors on the C5 Pro include Acceleration sensor, Fingerprint reader, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Proximity sensor and RGB light sensor. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro measures 145.7 x 71.4 x 7 mm and weighs 145 grams.

Samsung recently launched Galaxy C9 Pro smartphone in India at Rs 36,900. The Galaxy C9 Pro has a 6-inch full HD display (1080p resolution), 6GB RAM, 4000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and comes with 64GB internal storage.

The rear camera is 16MP with f/1.9 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a dual-tone LED flash. There is also a secondary 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture for bright selfies under low light.

