Samsung Galaxy Buds+ could come free with Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will have significantly bigger batteries, though Samsung might skip active noise cancellation (ANC).

Samsung Galaxy S20 series with Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra is set to unveil on February 11. Ahead of the launch, tipster Evan Blass has shared on Twitter what looks like official promotional images that reveal Galaxy Buds+ will be available for free to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In terms of design, the second-generation Galaxy Buds+ in white colour variant look similar to the original Galaxy Buds that were unveiled last year. But, reports suggest that the new Galaxy Buds+ will have significantly bigger batteries, though Samsung might skip active noise cancellation (ANC).

The image seems to only show off the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, which means the Galaxy Buds+ might not be available for free with the pre-order of the standard Galaxy S20. Of course, we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to be the top-end variant of the series that will pack four rear camera sensors, where the fourth sensor will what Samsung calls the “100X Space Zoom”. The main 108MP image sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra will support this 100x hybrid zoom. There will also be a 48MP secondary periscope camera, which could come with 10x optical zoom support, in addition to a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a ToF sensor.

Samsung will likely stick with a square back camera module for its new Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ will have one less rear camera sensor, a combination of 12MP main camera with 2x telescope, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro lens.

Apart from the flagship Galaxy S20 smartphone series and Galaxy Buds+, the company could also unveil its next foldable smartphone at the Unpacked event in February. The new foldable phone could be called the Galaxy Z Flip and it will be a tri-folding smartphone that will likely fold from both the top and bottom parts and not just from the middle like the Motorola Razr 2019, according to reports.

