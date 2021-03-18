Here’s everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy ‘Awesome’ Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 announced in India but price is yet to be revealed

On Wednesday, Samsung announced the new Galaxy A-series smartphones at its digital-only “Galaxy Awesome Unpacked” event. The highlight, of course, was the Galaxy A52, the successor to the popular Galaxy A51. The South Korean major added three premium mid-range phones to the Galaxy A-series lineup, focusing heavily on the high refresh display and image capture capabilities. If you missed the event, here’s what you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display which is a big jump from the standard 60Hz refresh rate on its predecessor. The peak brightness on the device is 800 nits. It has a 32MP front snapper housed inside a cutout. It is powered by an Octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The 5G-enabled device is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera and 5MP depth sensor. The device features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Also, it has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It comes in four colour variants (black, blue, violet and white) and weighs 189 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A52 LTE

Samsung Galaxy A52 LTE variant isn’t much different from the 5G variant. The only main difference is that it has a 90Hz refresh rate instead of 120Hz. Also, there is a 4GB RAM variant available with 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A72 comes with a bigger 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness on Galaxy A72 goes up to 800 nits as well. The front camera is the same and the quad-camera setup is also the same as Galaxy A52 with the exception of the 8MP telephoto camera replacing the 5MP depth sensor. It also sports a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. It weighs 203 grams. All other specifications including the processor remain the same.