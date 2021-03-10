Samsung announces Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. It will be live-streamed via the the company’s YouTube channel on March 17 starting at 7:30 PM. Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the year is likely to unveil Samsung’s Galaxy A series of smartphones. There have been plenty of leaks about the upcoming mid-range smartphones Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

As per recent leaks, both the phones will come with high refresh rates and IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A52 is expected to have a 5G variant as well. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the 4G variant will sport a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 expected specifications

Other leaks suggest that Galaxy A52 will have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera and 5MP depth sensor. It can also come with 30x zoom which is a first in this series. On the front, it will have a 32MP camera inside a cutout.

It will come in two configuration variants with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage. It will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A72’s leaked suggests that it will have a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a similar quad-camera setup on the back as Galaxy A52 with the exception of an 8MP telephoto camera replacing the 5MP depth sensor.

The front camera will be 32MP. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5 fast-charging support. In the sound department, it will have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.