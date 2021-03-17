Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect today

Samsung’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event is going to take place today. The event will mark the debut of new Galaxy A-series smartphones, rumored to be called the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. Both phones are expected to include higher refresh rate displays and super cameras.

Here’s everything we need to know about Samsung’s second Unpacked event of this year.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event: When and how to watch the livestream

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel. The event will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The link for the live stream has been given below.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event: What to expect

Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will be pitched as premium mid-range smartphones. Expect these phones to cost between Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000, a key segment where Samsung wants to dominate.

The Galaxy A52 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. The camera will also have 30x zoom, a first in A-series. On the front, it will have a 32MP camera placed inside a cutout. The phone is expected to come in 4G and 5G variants. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. It is tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G for the 4G variant and Snapdragon 750G for the 5G variant.

On the other hand, Galaxy A72 is expected to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a similar rear quad-camera setup as Galaxy A52 but the 5MP depth sensor is replaced by an 8MP telephoto camera. The front snapper will be the same 32MP. It will be powered by Snapdragon 720G processor with a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Both smartphones will come with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.