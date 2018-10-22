Samsung Galaxy A9s to launch in China on October 24

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A9s, its first phone with four rear cameras, on October 24 in China.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A9s, its first phone with four rear cameras, on October 24 in China. This has been reported by GizmoChina, that has spotted an official poster from the South Korean company for the launch event. Galaxy A9s had recently been unveiled in Malaysia, where it is called Galaxy A9 (2018).

As per the Samsung poster, Galaxy A9s will debut in China at 19:00 local time (4:30pm IST), and the launch event will give an indication of its pricing in India. From its unveiling, it is known that Galaxy A9 (2018) or Galaxy A9s comes with a 6.3-inch SAMOLED screen, with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. Running the Snapdragon 660 processor, the phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI on top, and 3800mAh of battery backup.

Galaxy A9s will feature pre-loaded apps from Samsung, and will also provide support for Bixby, the company’s digital assistant. This phone will offer 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, that would be backed by expandable memory support. Galaxy A9 (2018) comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Samsung’s Galaxy A9s comes with a vertically stacked configuration of four rear cameras. The sensors included in this setup are an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, a 24MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, and a 5MP depth sensor of f/2.2 aperture. Besides these, Samsung has also included a 24MP selfie lens of f/2.0 aperture, based over the phone’s infinity display. Recently, tipster @MMDDJ_ posted a product listing of Gaklazy A9s, which showed that the phone’s 6GB RAM variant could be priced at 3499 yuan (Rs 37,040 approx.)

