Samsung Galaxy A91 to feature Snapdragon 855 processor, launch expected in Dec

Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy A91 smartphone and it was spotted to support 45W fast charging a while ago. A report by Sammobile reveals key specifications of the device which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 48MP triple rear cameras.

The Galaxy A91 is supposed to be a part of Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy A-series. Earlier, Samsung listed the Galaxy A91 and Galaxy A90 5G in the list of compatible models for its 45W Super Fast Charger. However, while the Galaxy A90 5G is listed to support only the 25W fast charging, the Galaxy A91 is listed to support the 45W fast charging like the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Samsung Galaxy A91 specifications (leaked)

According to the report, the Galaxy A91 will have the model number SM-A915F, and it will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display (U-shaped notch on top). The phone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A91 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup where the primary sensor will be a 48MP lens with Optical Image Stabilization. The secondary lens will be a 12MP ultrawide sensor, which is an upgrade over the 8MP ultrawide sensor of its predecessor. The third lens will be a 5MP depth sensor.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A91 is reported to feature a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The device will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A91 is said to sport a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It is not confirmed if the 45W fast charger will come bundled in the box.

An earlier report suggests that Samsung might launch the Galaxy A91 in India before the end of this year. So, there’s a chance that the Samsung Galaxy A91 might be launched here in December 2019.