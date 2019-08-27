Samsung Galaxy A91, Galaxy A90 5G spotted on official website ahead of launch

Samsung has accidentally listed the names of its two upcoming A-series smartphones on its official Hungary website. The two devices are not live with their specifications and product images but they have found mention in the list of compatible models for Samsung’s 45W Super Fast Charger.

Advertising

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ and the series comes with support for 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. The official webpage of Samsung’s 45W fast charger carries the list of smartphones that it is compatible with and that includes the unannounced Galaxy A91 and the Galaxy A90 5G.

The leak was first spotted by XDA Developers. As per the listing, Galaxy A91 will support 45W Super Fast Charging and the Galaxy A90 5G will support the 25W fast charging.

We already know that the Galaxy A-series lineup for 2020 will replace the ‘0’ with ‘1’ to name the devices as Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, and so on, courtesy of Samsung’s patent filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, spotted by LetsGoDigital.

Advertising

So, we can be sure about the Galaxy A91 being a high-end model that will be released in the year 2020. As far as specifications of the device are concerned, the Galaxy A91 is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with the punch-hole sitting at the corner to host the selfie camera.

A leak suggests that the Galaxy A91 could sport a 108MP primary camera sensor at the back clubbed with a 16MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom capability.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy A90 5G shows up on certification site hinting at imminent launch

Coming to the Galaxy A90 5G, the smartphone has been leaked multiple times in the past, suggesting the device to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple rear camera setup comprising of 48MP+8MP+5MP combination.