Samsung Galaxy A90 to feature ‘Notchless Infinity screen’, reveals official site

Samsung Galaxy A90 will sport a ‘notchless Infinity display’, reveals a listing on the company’s official page (spotted by Galaxy Club). The Galaxy A90 could be the first Samsung phone to sport the ‘notchless Infinity’ display.

The notchless Infinity display seems to be different from ‘Infinity-U’ display that we saw on Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, as well as ‘Infinity-V’ display on Galaxy M-series and ‘Infinity-O’ display on Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung also announced its New Infinity display, though it will likely remain exclusive to flagships and could be seen on the Galaxy Note10.

The Galaxy A90 is expected to launch at Samsung’s “A Galaxy Event” on April 10 this year, alongside Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A20e. According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy A90 will feature a pop-up camera, similar to Vivo NEX.

The tipster said in a tweet that Galaxy A90’s “screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole,” suggesting a ‘notchless Infinity’ display.

Samsung Galaxy A90 will succeed the Galaxy A9 (2018), which is the world’s first phone with four rear cameras. In India, the Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched at a price of Rs 36,990.

Why do I say that the A90 is perfect? The answer is that the Galaxy A90 will be Samsung’s first pop-up front camera phone, so its screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole. pic.twitter.com/j01WWtPzh8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 2, 2019

More leaks around Samsung Galaxy A90 suggest the phone will be available with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

According to a Reuters report, Samsung is expected to launch a new A-series smartphone every month. So, the Galaxy A10, A30 and A50 went to sale in India from March 2. It looks like the company is ready for the next launch on April 10.