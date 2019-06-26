Samsung Galaxy A90 to have Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP triple rear cameras: Report

In the past, what was believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A90, ended up being launched as the Galaxy A80 with popup rotating camera. After that, Galaxy A90 leaks and rumours started to muster again, with the latest one suggesting the A-series smartphone to be a flagship device instead of a mid-range smartphone.

Twitter user @OnLeaks has shared specifications of two Galaxy A-series devices with model numbers SM-A908 and SM-A905. As per the leak, the two devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and one of them will have 5G-connectivity. Notably, Samsung uses the Snapdragon 855 chipset in the Galaxy S10 US models.

Earlier, the same tipster claimed that these models will be part of a new Galaxy R-series, however, he admits he was wrong and confirms that both the devices will be part of the Galaxy A-series. Going by the earlier leaks, the two models are the LTE and 5G models of the long-awaited Galaxy A90.

Galaxy A90 LTE and 5G leaked specifications

As per the leak, the 5G model of the Galaxy A90 will sport a triple rear camera setup of 48MP+8MP+5MP whereas the LTE model will feature 48MP+12MP+5MP triple rear cameras, as opposed to a 32MP primary sensor leaked earlier.

In order to somehow make amends, I bring you the key specs of these devices 😜 – SM-A908: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+8+5 rear camera, 5G support.

– SM-A905: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+12+5 rear camera with exclusive Tilt OIS tech! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/uqfFTnfoIQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 25, 2019

The LTE model will reportedly have an exclusive tilt OIS support. At the moment, it is unclear what’s the meaning of a tilt optical image stabilisation.

Apart from the connectivity and camera specifications, rest of the specifications are same for both the devices, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a 6.7-inch screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Earlier, tipster Ice Universe tweeted that there the 5G version of the Galaxy A90 will have 45W ultra-fast charging support.