Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored to have a pop-up selfie camera

A tweet from tipster Ice Universe claims Samsung’s upcoming smartphone will feature a mechanical pop-up camera. If the leak is true, it will be Samsung’s first-ever phone with a pop-up front camera. The tipster says, “Its screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole.”

The pop-up camera on Samsung Galaxy A90 will be similar to the one seen on Vivo NEX. Rest of the details about the phone are not available as the device is only expected to launch by the end of the year. The rumoured specs for Galaxy A90 suggest it to be a device with 6GB to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

While leaks may suggest that Samsung Galaxy A90 will have a pop-up camera, Samsung seems to be going with the punch-hole display for its next-in-line phones. The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) was the company’s first handset to feature a punch-hole selfie camera, and the render leaks of Samsung Galaxy S10 also sport a punch-hole display.

Why do I say that the A90 is perfect? The answer is that the Galaxy A90 will be Samsung’s first pop-up front camera phone, so its screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole. pic.twitter.com/j01WWtPzh8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 2, 2019

The Galaxy A90 is expected to be the successor of the Galaxy A9 (2018) which went on sale in India on November 28. Galaxy A9 sported is world’s first phone with four rear cameras– 24MP + 5MP + 10MP + 8MP. The front camera of the device is 24MP.

Other features of Galaxy A9 (2018) include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a screen resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and backed by a 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging.

Galaxy A9 is available in two variants — the 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage version is priced at Rs 36,999 while the 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 39,999.