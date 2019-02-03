Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored to have a pop-up selfie camerahttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/samsung-galaxy-a90-rumor-pop-up-selfie-camera-5567169/

Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored to have a pop-up selfie camera

A tweet from Tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung Galaxy A90 will have a pop-up selfie camera instead of a punch-hole display seen in previous phones.

samsung a 90, samsung galaxy a 90, galaxy a90, samsung galaxy a90, galaxy a90 leak, galaxy a 90 specification, galaxy a90 popup camera, galaxy a90 popu up camera
Tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung Galaxy A90 will have a pop up selfie camera (Representational Image of pop up camera of Vivo NEX)

A tweet from tipster Ice Universe claims Samsung’s upcoming smartphone will feature a mechanical pop-up camera. If the leak is true, it will be Samsung’s first-ever phone with a pop-up front camera. The tipster says, “Its screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole.”

The pop-up camera on Samsung Galaxy A90 will be similar to the one seen on Vivo NEX. Rest of the details about the phone are not available as the device is only expected to launch by the end of the year. The rumoured specs for Galaxy A90 suggest it to be a device with 6GB to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

While leaks may suggest that Samsung Galaxy A90 will have a pop-up camera, Samsung seems to be going with the punch-hole display for its next-in-line phones. The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) was the company’s first handset to feature a punch-hole selfie camera, and the render leaks of Samsung Galaxy S10 also sport a punch-hole display.

The Galaxy A90 is expected to be the successor of the Galaxy A9 (2018) which went on sale in India on November 28. Galaxy A9 sported is world’s first phone with four rear cameras– 24MP + 5MP + 10MP + 8MP. The front camera of the device is 24MP.

Other features of Galaxy A9 (2018) include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a screen resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and backed by a 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging.

Advertising
Also read: Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) review: Do the quad-cameras deliver?

Galaxy A9 is available in two variants — the 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage version is priced at Rs 36,999 while the 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 39,999.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sony Xperia XZ4 to sport triple camera setup with 52MP sensor: Report
2 Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 starts getting Android 9 Pie Beta update in India
3 Redmi working on flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 processor, confirms CEO