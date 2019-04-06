Samsung Galaxy A90 leaked render video reveal sliding and rotating camera setup

Samsung is expected to launch its mid-range flagship smartphone Galaxy A90 on April 10 at a global launch event. Ahead of its official debut, a new render video of the device has been posted on YouTube by tipster Waqar Khan. The render has been designed by him and showcases how the upcoming Galaxy A90 will look like.

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A90 will sport a notch-less display, a pop-up camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The newly leaked render showcases how the pop-up camera will work.

The device is expected to feature a slider mechanism, which will consist of a rotating dual camera setup. Tipster IceUniverse has also confirmed the leak by saying that the render video is almost completely correct.

Meanwhile, tipster OnLeaks tweeted that the upcoming device might be named Galaxy A80 or A90 and will come with a sliding and rotating camera system. He also stated that the device will feature a 48MP camera paired with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor and an LED flash module.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A30 review: A lot of nifty features to consider, but the market has more to offer

Going by the report, it will be interesting to see how durable the rotating camera module on Samsung Galaxy A90 will be.

Samsung recently launched a number of slew of smartphones under its Galaxy A series of smartphones including Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 and more.