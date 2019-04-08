Samsung Galaxy A90 launch on April 10: Expected price, specs and everything else you need to know

Samsung is set to reveal its Galaxy A90 at its “A Galaxy Event” on April 10. The launch will take place in three major cities: Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo. Not much is known about the Galaxy A90 yet, but we do know that the device will have a pop-up selfie camera and a mid-range Qualcomm processor.

Advertising

The Samsung Galaxy A90 release date is around the corner and here’s potential users need to know. We’ve gathered all the Galaxy A90 leaks, rumours, expected price, specifications and facts into one place.

Samsung Galaxy A90: Release date

Samsung has already confirmed it is holding simultaneous events in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo on April 10. Like previous Samsung launch events, the company will let you live-stream the event. All you need to head over to head to http://www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/global, or http://www.samsung.com/galaxy for live launch of the Galaxy A90.

Samsung Galaxy A90: Expected price

Samsung could aggressively price the Galaxy A90 in India. Devices like the Honor View 20 and OnePlus 6T came in at Rs 37,999, while the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10e are around Rs 55,990. Our guess is that the Galaxy A90 will cost roughly Rs 35,000 to take on the OnePlus 6T. However, we doubt Samsung will make the Galaxy A90 available in the vicinity of Rs 40,000. We will know for sure soon enough.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A90: Display

If rumours are true, the Galaxy A90 will be the company’s first smartphone with a truly bezel-less design. It will have a large 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display without a notch. The all-screen display will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. An invisible fingerprint scanner embedded under the display will certainly make the Galaxy A90 futuristic. So far, some mid premium phones from Chinese players including Vivo, OnePlus and Oppo have this kind of invisible fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A90: Camera

In respect to the camera, Samsung Galaxy A90 will have a slider housing three cameras. The setup consists of a 48MP F/2.0 sensor, 8MP f/2.4 sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. To take a selfie, the upper part will slide-up which allows the rear-facing cameras to rotate on the front. This approach is similar to what Oppo did with its N1 smartphone. Hopefully, we will learn more about the rotating cameras at the launch of the A90.

Samsung Galaxy A90: Processor, battery and software

Samsung Galaxy A90 will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset – codenamed SDM7150. Further, the handset will get a 3700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy A90 will likely run Samsung’s new OneUI, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. Moreover, the Galaxy A90 won’t have an earpiece. Rather, the phone calls will be transmitted to a user’s ear with vibrations transmitted through the display, instead of regular speakers. We recently saw the same feature being implemented on the LG G8 ThinQ and Huawei P30 Pro.