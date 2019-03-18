Samsung teases new smartphone launch on April 10, could be the Galaxy A90

Samsung has announced “a galaxy event” to be held on April 10, 2019, via its official Twitter handle. The teaser shared by Samsung does not reveal much but it has been speculated that either Samsung will unveil the Galaxy A90 or it will reveal a total of three A-series devices– Galaxy A90, A40 and A20e.

The tweet hints at a possible online launch event instead of a conventional press event. Users can watch the launch live at the Samsung website on the aforementioned date.

Earlier Samsung’s UK website confirmed the existence of Galaxy A90, A40 and A20e by creating dedicated product pages of the devices. The teaser by Samsung does raise an eyebrow at the possible launch of these three devices or at least the Galaxy A90, which — according to a leak — will feature a pop-up front camera.

Another leak suggested that Samsung Galaxy A90 will have 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The price and specifications of Galaxy A40 have also been leaked online claiming the device to be priced around Rs 20,000 featuring a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The device was reported to be powered by Exynos 7904 processor paired with a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

There is no information regarding the Galaxy A20e but going by the name, it will likely be an affordable version of the Galaxy A20.

According to an earlier report by Reuters, Samsung is expected to launch a new A-series smartphone every month. Samsung launched Galaxy A10, A30 and A50 last month which went to sale in India from March 2. It looks like the company is ready for the next launch on April 10, 2019.