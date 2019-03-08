Samsung Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A20e listed online, to launch soon?

Advertising

Samsung will be adding three new models in its Galaxy A-series, namely the Galaxy A90, A40 and A20e. The company’s UK website has confirmed their existence by creating dedicated product pages of the same, according to reports. However, no other information such as prices or specifications related to these phones have been added in the product pages.

Netherlands based Galaxy Club posted screenshots of the Samsung online store for UK with pages for the Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40 and A20e. The links are still live on the Samsung online store, indicating that the phones could be announced tomorrow.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy A90 is rumoured to have a pop-up front camera, along with a perfect screen without notch or hole in it. Other specifications rumoured for Galaxy A90 suggest that it will have a 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A90 is expected to be the successor of the Galaxy A9 (2018), which went on sale in India on November 28. Galaxy A9 was the first Samsung phone with four cameras; the camera combination at the back included a 24MP primary sensor + 5MP + 10MP + 8MP cameras as well.

Previously, the Galaxy A40’s price and specifications were leaked online. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Galaxy A40 smartphone will be priced at Euros 249, which is approximately Rs 20,000.

The device will be pitted as a mid-range smartphone, placed between the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, which recently launched in India.

According to the report, Galaxy A40 will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

There is no information available regarding the Galaxy A20e yet. This will likely be an affordable version of Galaxy A20, given the Galaxy A10 launched in India at Rs 8,990. Samsung has already said it plans to launch several phones in the Galaxy A series in India. The company also introduced a Galaxy M series in the market this year.