Samsung Galaxy A90 5G shows up on certification site hinting at imminent launch

Samsung is soon expected to launch a new A-series smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. According to a new report, the new smartphone has been spotted on the South Korean certification website NRRA. To recall, we also saw the phone surface on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification website earlier.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A90 5G with the model number SM-A908N has shown up on NRRA. According to earlier reports, the non 5G variant will sport the model number, SM-A908B. The NRRA listing doesn’t reveal much about the device, except 3.5GHz 5G transceiver built-in.

According to earlier reports, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own 45W fast charging technology.

It is also being said that the device will come with a new feature, dubbed Tilt OIS. As of now, we don’t know what this new feature will do to better the image quality.

According to a report by DroidShut, Both the 5G and 4G models of the device will feature different camera setups. The 5G variant is expected to come with a 48MP+12MP+5MP setup, whereas, the 4G variant is said to sport a 48MP+8MP+5MP setup.

A few earlier reports also point towards the fact that the Galaxy A90 5G will feature a motorised rotating pop-up selfie camera similar to the Galaxy A80. The company has not revealed any detail about the device or when it will be launching. However, due to it showing up in various certification websites, we expect the launch to be near.