Samsung’s Galaxy A90 5G is a mid-range phone with Snapdragon 855 processor and DeX support

Samsung has beaten major Chinese smartphone makers, including Oppo and Xiaomi to launch a mid-range 5G smartphone in the market. Although available in South Korea, the Galaxy A90 5G boasts the Snapdragon 855 processor and a beefier 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Of course, the highlight of the Galaxy A90 continues to be 5G connectivity. After all, this is the first mid-range smartphone from Samsung to get 5G support. But the Galaxy A90 offers more than 5G connectivity. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, Qualcomm’s latest mobile processor. This is the same chipset that also powers the Galaxy Note 10 and OnePlus 7. The device packs in either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage (up to 512GB via a microSD card slot).

The device gets a large 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD Plus display. It’s an Infinity U-type display with a small waterdrop-style notch. The handset also has an on-screen fingerprint scanner (Facial recognition also supported) and a massive 4500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging.

On the camera front, there are three cameras on the back. The setup consists of a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP depth camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Samsung has added some really cool camera features, including Super Steady, Scene Optimizer and Flaw Detector. The 32MP front-facing camera boast features like Live Focus Mode, which makes it easier to capture the best selfies or group videos.

The Galaxy A90 5G is also getting support for Samsung DeX and Microsoft’s Your Phone app. This is the first Galaxy A smartphone to gain Samsung DeX support. The new DeX app lets you hook up a Galaxy A90 5G to your existing Windows or Mac PC and run Android apps, while Microsoft’s Your Phone App will mirror your phone display onto your desktop to check notifications, messages, etc.

The Galaxy A90 5G goes on sale in South Korea from September 4, but Samsung says it will make the Galaxy A90 5G available in other markets afterward.