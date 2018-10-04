Samsung Galaxy A9 with four rear cameras to launch soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy A9 will sport a 6.28-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. (Image: AllAboutSamsung)

Samsung is expected to soon launch a new smartphone with a quad camera setup on the back. The device might be named Samsung Galaxy A9 or Galaxy A9 Star Pro, according to earlier reports. A new report has surfaced online with key specifications and an image render of the same.

If the report is true, this will become the first smartphone in the world to feature a quad camera setup on the back.

According to the report by AllAboutSamsung, the supposed Samsung Galaxy A9 will sport a 6.28-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with Adreno 512 GPU. The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A9 will sport a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 24MP sensor with OIS and an aperture of f/1.7, an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 10MP 2x optical zoom sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the device will feature an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 for taking selfies.

The report also states that the device will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face recognition for security. All of this will be backed by a 3,720mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge2.0 charging technology.

