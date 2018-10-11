Samsung Galaxy A9 with four back cameras launched: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A9, the world’s first quadruple camera smartphone launched in Malaysia

Samsung Galaxy A9, the world’s first quadruple camera smartphone has marked its debut in Malaysia. The phone unveiled at Samsung’s 4X fun Galaxy A event feature a tall display and vertically stacked four camera sensors which are the highlight of the new Galaxy A smartphone. The leading tech company has not shared any detail regarding the price of the Galaxy A9, however, Samsung mentioned that the handset will be available in selected markets from November.

As far as specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A9 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The phone sports four camera lenses at the back comprising of 24MP AF primary sensor with f/1.7, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and f/2.4, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide 120-degree lens, f/2.4 and a 5MP sensor for depth effect. Up front, the phone has a 24MP sensor that comes with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung Galaxy A9 features an unspecified octa-core processor paired with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. Both the variants come with 128GB onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone flaunts a 3D glass curved body and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A9 features 24MP AF primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor

Also Read- Samsung Galaxy A9 Launch LIVE Updates: World’s first smartphone with a quad camera setup on the back

Samsung Galaxy A9 runs Android Oreo right out-of-the-box and packs a 3,800mAh battery. The new Galaxy A device comes with Samsung Health, Bixby support and App Pair as well for smooth multitasking. The phone includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C port, NFC, Samsung Pay under its connectivity suite. Sensors onboard include- Accelerometer, gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor,

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd