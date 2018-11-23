Samsung Galaxy A9 compared with OnePlus 6T, Poco F1 and Asus Zenfone 5Z

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has been launched in India and it is the world’s first smartphone that has a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone will cost Rs 36,990 in India, though this price is for the base model with 6GB RAM. The higher-end 8GB variant goes up to Rs 39,990.

When one looks at the price, the phone competes with OnePlus 6T in India, which is also a mid-segment flagship priced starting at Rs 37,990. Other competitors are Asus Zenfone 5Z and Xiaomi’s Poco F1. So what do the phones in terms of specifications? We compare Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with OnePlus 6T, Asus Zenfone 5Z and Poco F1:

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z vs Poco F1: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India starts at Rs 36,990 for 6GB RAM model, while 8GB RAM variant will cost Rs 39,990. Both the models offer 128GB storage.

OnePlus 6T will be available in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 37,999, while 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage option will cost Rs 41,999. The third model that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 44,999.

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 price starts from Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB memory variant, Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB internal memory and Rs 27,999 8GB RAM/256GB internal memory variants respectively. There’s a Kevlar edition as well, that can be bought at a price of Rs 29,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z costs Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The price for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is Rs 32,999, while one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z vs Poco F1: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a 3D glass panel with metal frames. It is available is glossy back finish in pink, blue and black colour options. The phone sure looks stylish, though some users might find the reflective glass back a bit too flashy. We are yet to review the device.

The phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and this is Infinity display, which means thin bezels on sides.

OnePlus 6T also has a glass back design with metal frames, very easy on the hand. Though OnePlus 6T is not slippery, we would still recommend a back cover for extra protection. The display is 6.41-inches with a dewdrop notch and it offers a lot more calibration settings when it comes to display settings.

The screen is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Another noticeable feature of the display is the in-display fingerprint sensor or Screen Unlock that is really fast and seems natural to use.

Unlike OnePlus 6T and Samsung Galaxy A9, Poco F1 does not have a glass back design or even metal unibody. Instead, the phone has a plastic polycarbonate body, which might seem like a compromise to some users, especially as metal and glass body design have become standard on premium phones.

The Kevlar Armoured edition though has a Kevlar fiber back for those who are interested. Poco F1 gets a 6-inch LCD full HD+ display. Of course, this is not an SAMOLED display, but is good value for money when it comes to watching video, playing games.

Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS display, which looks crisp and feels premium to interact with. It has a glass body design, which is slippery and prone to fingerprint smudges, as we observed in our review.

When it comes to display, Samsung’s Super AMOLED remains one of the best. Of course, given the price range, it would be unfair to expect a Super AMOLED screen on Poco F1. Asus Zenfone 5Z also has an LCD display.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z vs Poco F1: Camera

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has the most cameras on a smartphone, which does not necessarily translate into better performance. But we will have to wait for full review to know more. Purely based on specifications, Galaxy A9 (2018) has four cameras at the back, a combination of 24MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture, 10MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom and 5MP depth camera with f/2.2 aperture and live focus.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus 6T gets dual cameras at the back – 16MP primary camera with OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP camera with PDAF, f/1.7 aperture. The camera specifications are the same as its predecessor, OnePlus 6 but what has changed is the new Nightscape mode for better low-light photos.

Overall, the camera does a great job and offers really vivid colours and sharp details. The Nightscape mode can give clean night mode shoot, which is good. The Portrait mode is decent. The front camera on OnePlus 6T is 16MP with f/2.0 aprture.

Poco F1 offers dual-rear cameras, a combination of 12MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and dual pixel autofocus along with secondary 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera is capable of clicking some stunning shots in outdoor lighting with enough details.

Even shots taken indoors look good. Selfies taken using 20MP front camera are impressive and at par with competition.

The 12MP+8MP rear cameras on Asus Zenfone 5Z disappoint considering this is a flagship phone. Instead, it delivers a photography performance more suitable for a mid-range smartphone.

The colours in photos looked dull and washed out, and they often miss out on details. During our review period, the cameras also failed at determining accurate contrast and exposure levels. Asus Zenfone 5Z sports an 8MP front camera and selfie experience is fairly up to the mark.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T vs Asus Zenfone 5Z vs Poco F1: Processor and Battery

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, while rivals have Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone offers 6GB/8GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. So, the expandable storage is much more, which might seem like a positive to some users. Galaxy A9 (2018) is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging.

OnePlus 6T packs a Snapdragon 845 processor, capable of handling everything that comes in its way, be it shuffling apps, playing top-ends games or shooting 4K video at 60fps. It can be bought in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The battery is 3,700mAh with support for the company’s fast charging technology, DashCharge.

Poco F1 also has Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The performance is top-notch and the 4,000mAh battery will easily last for a day with moderate to heavy usage. The downside is there is no fast charging and the phone takes more than two hours to get fully charged.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. While we did not encounter any performance issues even during heavy-duty tasks, the phone heats up really quickly, which is a problem. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, which should last for close to 16 hours with moderate to heavy usage. There’s fast charging support as well.

All phones expect Samsung’s Galaxy A9 (2018) come with Snapdragon 845 processor. Though Galaxy A9 (2018) has a great display, good battery backup and quad rear cameras to offer, lack of flagship-level processor will make it hard for this phone to compete with players like OnePlus and Xiaomi.