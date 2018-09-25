Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro to sport quad-camera setup on back: Report

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will reportedly sport a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity display. (Image: All About Samsung) Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will reportedly sport a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity display. (Image: All About Samsung)

Samsung will be holding an event on October 11, where it is expected to launch a smartphone with a quad camera setup on the back. A new report with a concept image and key features of the device supposedly named Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro have surfaced online. In the image render, a vertical quad camera setup can be seen on the back paired with a flash, there is also a square-shaped fingerprint sensor located on the back.

From the rendered image, Galaxy A9 Star Pro looks quite similar to the Galaxy A7 (2018) launched recently. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is the company’s first smartphone to sport a tri-camera setup on the back and it will be officially launching in India today.

According to the report by AllAboutSamsung.de, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will sport a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device will be backed by a 3,720mAh non-removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro quad camera setup on the back will include an 8MP wide-angle sensor paired with a 24MP primary sensor and 10MP, 5MP secondary telephoto sensors. On the front, it will feature a 24MP Sony IMX 576 sensor for taking selfies.

In related news, Samsung might be getting ready to launch two new mid-range smartphones in the Chinese market exclusively. The new smartphones are being dubbed as the Galaxy P30 and Galaxy P30+. Both the devices according to reports will be the company’s first smartphones to boast an in-display fingerprint scanner.

