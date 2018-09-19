Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) spotted online, Galaxy A9 Star Pro to sport four rear camers

Galaxy A7 (2018) image renders have been spotted in Black and Blue colour variants. (Image Source: Galaxyclub.nl) Galaxy A7 (2018) image renders have been spotted in Black and Blue colour variants. (Image Source: Galaxyclub.nl)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) has been spotted online, while new specifications of Samsung’s Galaxy A9 Star Pro have been leaked. This has been reported by SamsungMobile.News, which has also disclosed an image render of the Galaxy A7 (2018), while having claimed to have seen the Galaxy A9 Star Pro.

Both phone are expected to be launched at a Galaxy event slated for October 11.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) leaks

The same tipster has also revealed some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2018) in another tweet thread, that includes a leaked image. (Image Source: SamsungMobile.News) The same tipster has also revealed some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2018) in another tweet thread, that includes a leaked image. (Image Source: SamsungMobile.News)

The same tipster has also revealed some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2018) in another tweet thread, that includes a leaked image. While the image from SamsungMobile.News clearly shows off a vertically stacked triple-rear camera setup, which comes with a flash module below the camera setup.

Galaxy A7 (2018) is expected to run ‘Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 660’, though some reports suggest that the device could be powered by Exynos 7885 processor, and backed by 4GB RAM, for select markets, that could include India.

In addition, the tipster revealed the presence of waterproof and dust proof certification on the phone.

Galaxy A7 (2018) image renders had also been leaked by Galaxyclub.nl, that spotted the device in Black and Blue colour variants.

They claim that this device could get a fingerprint sensor on the side, that consolidates the SamsungMobile.News claim of a fingerprint sensor ‘in the frame’.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10 reportedly spotted on benchmark site with taller display

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro leaks

In a thread of tweets regarding Galaxy A9 Star Pro, SamsungMobile.News says that the phone has been spotted with a four rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked. While this array will be placed on the top left corner of the phone’s rear, Galaxy A9 Star Pro is expected to feature a black panel for these cameras on all colour variants.

Also, it states that flash will be present ‘underneath the camera setup’. Given the model number SM-A920, the phone is also expected to feature a dedicated Bixby button, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tipster also adds that users should expect a ‘curved’ rear panel, with the fingerprint sensor placed in the centre. Galaxy A9 Star Pro could come in Black, Blue Gradient, and Pink Gradient colour options, with an expected price tag of 500 euros (Rs approx.).

Samsung has so far not introduced a triple or rear camera on any its of flagship devices, so it would be strange if the company adds the feature on its A-series first. The Galaxy event invite hints at 4X fun, which could also mean 4X optical zoom. We will have to wait till October 11 to see what Samsung announces.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd