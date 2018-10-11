Samsung Galaxy A9 shows up on Geekbench, will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM. (Image: Geekbench)

Samsung is holding an event today in Kuala Lumpur, where it is expected to launch its first smartphone to feature a quad camera setup on the back. It is being dubbed Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A9 Star. The device was spotted on GeekBench by LetsGoDigital sporting the model number SM-A9200.

The device was able to score 1609 on the single-core test, whereas it scored 5844 on the multi-core test. According to the result page, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It will run Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s Experience UI skin on top.

According to earlier reports, the new Galaxy phone will sport a 6.28-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with Adreno 512 GPU.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face recognition for security. All of this will be backed by a 3,720mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge2.0 charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A9 will sport a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 24MP sensor with OIS and an aperture of f/1.7, an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 10MP 2x optical zoom sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the device will feature an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 for taking selfies.

