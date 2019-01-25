Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) with Infinity O display launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) with Infinity O display has been launched in South Korea. The phone looks similar to Galaxy A8s in terms of design, Samsung’s first smartphone with a punch hole display. Samsung Galaxy A8s was launched in China in December last year.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro gets an in-display circular hole on the top left of the screen which includes the front camera. The screen takes up almost the entire front with extremely thin bezels on the sides and no physical button. The phone has triple rear cameras and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display. The rear camera setup consists of a 24MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth-of-field camera.

Samsung said in a press statement the ‘intelligent camera’ can automatically optimise colour and contrast as per scenes such as scenery, food, and portrait. Just like the Galaxy A8s, the A9 Pro also sports a 24MP front camera, which supports features like bokeh and pro lighting function.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The battery is 3,400mAh. The phone also supports Samsung’s virtual assistant, Bixby.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is priced at 599,500 won, which is around Rs 37,950 on conversion. The phone will go on sale from February 28 in Absolute Black, Black, and Blue colour options.