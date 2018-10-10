Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) launch on October 11: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs etc

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) to launch on October 11, here’s how to watch the livestream

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) smartphone on October 11. Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) is said to feature quadruple camera system at the back. The South Korean tech company is hosting the launch event at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Samsung will be running livestream of the “4X fun” Galaxy event as well. Here are the details on Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) live streaming, India timings, expected features, price and more.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018): How to watch livestream, India timings

Samsung is hosting a “4X fun” Galaxy A event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 11. The company is widely anticipated to unveil its quadruple camera Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) at the event. Samsung will be running livestream of the launch event via its official Newsroom site. Interested users can catch the launch event updates live by clicking on the site https://news.samsung.com/in/how-to-watch-a-galaxy-event-from-anywhere. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) launch event will kick start at 2:30 pm IST.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018): Expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) could feature a quadruple camera set up at the back. The four cameras will be stacked vertically. According to an AllAboutSamsung report, Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) aka Galaxy A9 Star will feature four camera modules at the back comprising of a 24MP primary sensor and an 8MP camera sensor with a super wide-angle lens of 120-degree field of view. There will be two zoom lenses of 10MP and 5MP respectively on the rear side, as per the report. Up front, the phone is said to house a 24MP Sony IMX 576 sensor.

As for the rest of the specifications, reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) might feature a tall 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The is rumoured to pack a 3,720mAh battery. Previous reports have indicated that the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) could offer 4GB or 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. Reports speculate that Samsung might unveil the new Galaxy A smartphone for a price under Rs 40,000.

