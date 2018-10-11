Samsung Galaxy A9 Launch LIVE Updates: World’s first smartphone with a quad camera setup on the back

Samsung Galaxy A9 Launch live updates: Samsung Galaxy A9 has officially been launched, here are the details on price in India, features, specifications Samsung Galaxy A9 Launch live updates: Samsung Galaxy A9 has officially been launched, here are the details on price in India, features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A9 price in India, specifications, features launch live updates: Samsung Galaxy A9 with quad cameras at the back has officially been launched. Galaxy A9 is the world’s first phone to sport four rear cameras. It was launched at the company’s “4X fun” Galaxy A event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Galaxy A9 launch event was also streamed live via Samsung’s official Newsroom site. The company also showcased its Galaxy A7 smartphone at the event.

Samsung Galaxy A9 gets a 6.3-inch Infinity display. The four rear cameras include a 24MP primary sensor with pixel merging technology, a 120-degree ultra-wide camera sensor along with a 2x zoom telephoto lens and a depth camera lens. The selfie shooter is 24MP. The company says the cameras on Galaxy A9 are backed by Samsung’s own Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera software. The Galaxy A9 will start shipping globally in November.