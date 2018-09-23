Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) camera details leaked ahead of October 11 launch

Samysung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) tipped to be the first smartphone to feature quadruple rear cameras (Image Source: AllAboutSamsung) Samysung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) tipped to be the first smartphone to feature quadruple rear cameras (Image Source: AllAboutSamsung)

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) is said to be the world’s first smartphone to feature a quadruple camera set up at the back. While reports earlier speculated the device to feature four cameras stacked vertically, a new report now shed more details on the camera sensors. According to an AllAboutSamsung report, Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) aka Galaxy A9 Star will feature four camera modules at the back comprising of a 24MP primary sensor and an 8MP camera sensor with a super wide-angle lens of 120-degree field of view. There will be two zoom lenses of 10MP and 5MP respectively on the rear side, as per the report. Up front, the phone is said to house a 24MP Sony IMX 576 sensor.

As for the specifications, the report suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) could feature a tall 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel. The phone is said to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC instead of the previously rumoured Snapdragon 710 mobile platform. The phone is tipped to pack a 3,720mAh battery. Previous reports have indicated that the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) could offer 4GB or 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage.

Further, the concept image shared by AllAboutSamsung reveals that the Galaxy A9 Pro could have similar design cue as the Galaxy A7. However, the fingerprint sensor is seen placed on the rear side. For those unaware, Samsung Galaxy A7 is the first smartphone from the company to offer triple camera set up at the back. Samsung is hosting a 4X Fun Galaxy event on October 11 where it is expected to unveil its first quadruple-camera smartphone.

