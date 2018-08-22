Samsung Galaxy A9, Galaxy J6 Prime leaked online, to launch soon?

The company is working on two variants of the Galaxy J4 series, Galaxy J4 Core and J4 Prime. The company is working on two variants of the Galaxy J4 series, Galaxy J4 Core and J4 Prime.

Samsung recently launched its flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note 9 globally. Now the company seems to be getting ready to launch four new smartphones in Europe, Asia and the Middle Eastern markets. According to a report by GalaxyClub, the company might soon launch the Galaxy A9, Galaxy J6 Prime, Galaxy J4 Core, and Galaxy J4 Prime.

A new version of the Samsung Galaxy A9 under the model name SM-A920F has been spotted online The device might be called the Galaxy A9 (2018) or Galaxy A9 (2019) depending on the year Samsung decides to launch the smartphone. In some markets, the company might even use the recently trademarked A90 moniker.

The list also includes a device with the model number SM-J610F, which might be the Galaxy J6 Prime. The device recently appeared on the Geekbench website showcasing a few specifications of the device. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. An earlier report showcased a second variant with the model number SM-J610FN was in works for the European market.

According to the report, two variants of the Galaxy J4 series will be made available, the Galaxy J4 Core and J4 Prime with model numbers SM-J410F and SM-J415F respectively. Earlier software development report suggests Galaxy J4 Core will be only made available in the Indian and Middle Eastern markets.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime recently showed up on Geekbench, which confirms the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and will come with 2GB of RAM.

