Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018) receive price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) have received a price cut in India. After the discount, the Galaxy A9 is available at a starting price of Rs 25,990 and the Galaxy A7 is available at a starting price of Rs 15,990.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A9 was launched for a starting price of Rs 36, 990 and the Galaxy A7 was launched for a starting price of Rs 23,990. The new price is now live at the Samsung India website, Amazon India and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018): New pricing

The Galaxy A9 (2018) is priced at Rs 25,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version and Rs 28,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is available at a price of Rs 15,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Galaxy A9 is available on Amazon India website and on Flipkart, some colour models of both the Galaxy A9 and Galaxy A7 cost more than the discounted price.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

The Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and runs on Android 8 Oreo with Samsung’s Experience 9 skin on top. The phone sports a quad-camera setup at the back with a primary 24MP lens clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone sports a 24MP front camera and a 3,800mAh battery.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) review: Do the quad-cameras deliver?

Samsung Galaxy A7 specifications

The Galaxy A7 (2018) features a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Exynos 7885 processor and runs on Android 8 Oreo with Samsung’s Experience 9 skin on top. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a primary 24MP lens clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. the Galaxy A7 sports a 24MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.