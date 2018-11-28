Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) goes on sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specifications, and more

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) will go on sale in India from today, across Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung Store, and offline retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is available between Rs 36,999 and Rs 39,999, depending on the variant you choose.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) will go on sale in India from November 28, which is today. This will bring the world’s first phone with four rear cameras to online sellers Flipkart and Amazon, offline retailers, as well as Samsung Shop and Samsung Experience stores. The phone can be purchased in three colour variants: Caviar Black, Bubblegum Pink, and Lemonade Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018): Sale details, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is available for Rs 36,999  for the 6GB RAM vairant and Rs 39,999 with 8GB RAM. Through Flipkart and Amazon, shoppers will receive cashback worth Rs 3,000 if they purchase the phone using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards, as well as No Cost EMI offers across major banks, starting from Rs 4,010 per month. In addition, Flipkart users could also consider a 5 per cent cashback for Axis Bank Buzz Credit card holders.

In addition, those looking to buy Galaxy A9 (2018) from Airtel Online Store will receive the phone on a downpayment of Rs 3,699, and will receive unlimited call benefits from the Rs 2,399 plan, that will be valid over 18 months. Subscribers will receive 100GB data per month, as well as a free three-month Netflix subscription.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018): Specifications, features

Featuring a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, Galaxy A9 (2018) comes with a screen resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Running the Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU, the phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and backed by a 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging. The phone offers 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with expandable memory up to 512GB. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as Face Unlock.

Galaxy A9 (2018) comes with a vertically stacked quad-camera configuration at the back. This consists of a 24MP rear camera having a f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP wide-angle lens of f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP depth camera of f/2.2 aperture. Galaxy A9 (2018) also features a 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

