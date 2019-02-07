Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 30,990

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has received a price cut in India. The device was originally available at Rs 36,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, and soon after its India launch received a price cut bringing the price down to Rs 33,990.

Now, the device has once again received a price cut in India. The smartphone now starts at Rs 30,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, whereas the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased at Rs 33,990. The updated prices are already reflecting on Samsung’s online store.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was the first smartphone from the company to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. This setup includes a standard sensor, wide-angle sensor, telephoto sensor, and a depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own Experience UX skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh non-removable battery.

It features a quad camera set up on the back consisting of a 24MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 24MP sensor for taking selfies.