Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 30,990https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/samsung-galaxy-a9-2018-receives-a-price-cut-now-available-from-rs-30990-5573799/

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 30,990

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has got a price cut in India where it now starts at Rs 30,990 for the base model.

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018, Galaxy A9 2019, Galaxy A9 2018 price cut in India, Galaxy A9 2018 review, Galaxy A9 2018 features, Galaxy A9 2018 quad camera, Galaxy A9 2018 review, Galaxy A9 2019 review, Galaxy A9 2019 price in India, Galaxy A9 2019 quad cameras
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was the first smartphone from the company to feature a quad-camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has received a price cut in India. The device was originally available at Rs 36,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, and soon after its India launch received a price cut bringing the price down to Rs 33,990.

Now, the device has once again received a price cut in India. The smartphone now starts at Rs 30,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, whereas the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased at Rs 33,990. The updated prices are already reflecting on Samsung’s online store.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was the first smartphone from the company to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. This setup includes a standard sensor, wide-angle sensor, telephoto sensor, and a depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) with Infinity O display launched: Price, specifications

It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own Experience UX skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh non-removable battery.

Advertising

It features a quad camera set up on the back consisting of a 24MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 24MP sensor for taking selfies.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Samsung Galaxy F renders may show us the future of smartphones
2 Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and Power launch in Brazil today: How to watch livestream
3 Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro get price cut till February 8: Here are details