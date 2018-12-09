Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity O display to launch on Dec 10: All you need to know

Samsung will release the Galaxy A8s in China on December 10, the world’s first smartphone with the screen hole design. The South Korean major shared the official release date via the teaser poster for the Galaxy A8s on its official Weibo account. This will be the first smartphone to have a hole in the display for the front-facing selfie camera. Samsung calls this new type of screen as the “Infinity-O”, which the company announced at its recent developer conference in San Francisco. Here’s everything we know, and all the rumours flying, about the Galaxy A8s.

Samsung Galaxy A8s: Release date, price

After days of speculation, Samsung has finally announced that the Galaxy A8s will be unveiled on December 10. The company has teased the phone’s release date on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter. Since Samsung is teasing the release date via Weibo, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy A8s will hit the Chinese market first.

The price of the Galaxy A8s is one of the biggest mysteries ahead of the launch of the Galaxy A8s. We are expecting the Galaxy A8s to be a premium mid-end smartphone, so expect the price to be in the vicinity of 3, 417 Yuan (or approx $500).

Samsung Galaxy A8s: Specifications, no headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy A8s is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory, along with a 3.400mAh battery. Apparently, the Galaxy A8s will feature a triple-camera setup, just like the Galaxy A7 (2018). The selfie camera inside the Infinity-O display will be a 24MP unit. The phone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung’s native UX on top. Interestingly, Galaxy A8s is rumoured to be the first mainstream smartphone from Samsung to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A8s: Infinity-O display

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the Galaxy A8s will be its display. Yes, the Galaxy A8s will be the first smartphone to come with a punch-hole display. On the front, expect to see a 6.39-inch LCD display with minimal bezels and most importantly, no notch. For the first time ever, we will see a phone without a notch or moving parts to accommodate a selfie camera. The Galaxy A8s will apparently use an innovative display called the “Infinity-O” that features a drilled hole to house the front-facing camera. The hole will be at the top-left corner of the display. This way Samsung can maximise screen real estate, as well as the screen-to-body ratio.