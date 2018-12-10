Samsung Galaxy A8s with ‘Infinity-O’ display launched: Here are key specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8s Price, Specifications: Samsung Galaxy A8s with an ‘Infinity-O’ display has been officially launched in China. The Galaxy A8s is the company’s first phone with a cutout on the front for the camera, and excludes the need for a notch-like solution, which Samsung has avoided so far. The phone also sports triple cameras at the back.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A8s: Specifications, price

Samsung’s China website has registrations open for the Galaxy A8s on its China website. The phone will open for pre-orders from December 21. Samsung has not yet revealed the China price of the Galaxy A8s.

The phone is available in two RAM and storage options, which are 6GB or 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage. The Galaxy A8s has 6.4-inch display with the hole for the front camera.

The aspect ratio is 19.5:9 with a full HD+ resolution. Keep in mind that the 6.4-inch size is for the display from right angles, though from the rounded edges, it is a 6.2-inch display.

Advertising

The Galaxy A8s also has the same glass and metal design we have seen on previous premium Samsung phones. It is only 7.4mm in terms of thickness, and comes in a black/green, blue, and silver coloured variant. The phone has a glossy finish as seen on other Samsung phones in the Galaxy A and the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy A8s has a rear fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

The camera at the back has a 24MP+10MP+5MP combination. The 5MP camera is for depth-sensing, the 10MP camera supports 2X optical zoom. The 24MP camera sensor is the main one with f/1.7 aperture for better low-light photos. The front camera is also 24MP and is placed inside the hole in the display.

Samsung Galaxy A8s has a 3400 mAh battery on board. The Galaxy A8s runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Samsung’s Experience UI 9.5.

The phone has a Type-C USB port at the bottom, though Samsung has skipped the 3.5mm headphone jack on this device. There’s no word on the price or whether this phone will be available for the India market.