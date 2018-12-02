Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity O display passes through FCC ahead of launch

Samsung is expected to launch its first smartphone with an Infinity O display, dubbed Samsung Galaxy A8s. A Chinese tipster has tweeted that the new Galaxy A8s will be the first Samsung smartphone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. Separately, GalaxyClub has spotted a listing for the same on US FCC website, which confirms that the Galaxy A8s will sport a display hole.

The documentation on the US FCC website has a screenshot of Galaxy A8s with a space on the top left corner, where the front camera sensor is expected to be placed. Additionally, the documentation states that the device will have an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

According to earlier reports, Samsung Galaxy A8s will sport a 6.39-inch full HD+ Infinity O display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device will come with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Galaxy A8s Maybe cancel the 3.5mm jack. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) November 29, 2018

The device will feature a tri-camera setup on the back, similar to the recently launched Galaxy A7. The setup will consist a 24MP sensor paired with a 10MP sensor and 5MP sensor in a vertical orientation. On the front, it will feature a 24MP sensor for taking selfies.