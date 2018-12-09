Samsung Galaxy A8s spotted on TENAA ahead of December 10 launch

Samsung Galaxy A8s has been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. The phone, scheduled to launch in China on December 10, will debut Samsung’s new Infinity-O display. The Galaxy A8s listing features images of the device, as well as its major specifications.

According to TENAA, Samsung Galaxy A8s will feature a 6.39-inch LCD display, with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The Infinity-O screen will see the introduction of an in-display hole, that houses the phone’s front camera. Galaxy A8s is expected to run an octa-core processor with four processors clocking 1.7GHz speeds, and four with speeds of 2.2Ghz. This is expected to be the Snapdragon 710 processor, that accompanies the Nokia 8.1, to be launched in India on December 10.

This Samsung phone will come with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, though the expandable memory support is not revealed by the listing. It will run Android 8.1 Oreo and be accompanied by a 3300mAh battery. While the design appears to be fully glass, one can spot the metal frame on the sides. Also, the featured device can be seen in a gradient colour scheme that can be expected on other variants of Galaxy A8s. At the back, one can also find the phone’s fingerprint sensor.

As indicated by leaks, Galaxy A8s does have a triple rear camera configuration. This consists of a 24MP primary camera that is supported by 5MP and 10MP cameras, which is vertically stacked. While a separate LED flash module appears at the bottom of the setup, one can also find a yellow ring over the primary camera, that could enable soft tone flash. Meanwhile, the front camera, that will be encased within the display’s top left corner, is 24MP in size. It will compete with Huawei Nova 4, which features an in-display camera hole, that will be launched in China on December 17.