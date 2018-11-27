Samsung Galaxy A8s screen protector image leak reveals hole in display

Samsung Galaxy A8s’ screen protector has been spotted through a leaked image, reported by SamMobile. This image shows a hole over the top left corner of the protector, that confirms the presence of a hole within the display. Samsung Galaxy A8s could be the company’s first phone to feature an Infinity-O display, and is expected to launch soon.

The image was shared on Weibo, and shows a circular hole that is surrounded by a black casing. A post on Twitter by Samsung Mobile News suggests that the Galaxy A8s’ display hole could be 6.7mm in diameter.

The protector also showcases the possibility of minimal bezels, space for a display notch and a small chin on this Samsung phone. The Infinity-O display was announced at the Samsung Developer Conference held recently, as the South Korean firm could consider this design for future smartphones.

A previous image render of Galaxy A8s also showed the in-display hole at the front. According to rumours, this hole is expected to house the ambient light and proximity sensors. It is believed that the hole cannot be hidden, as the camera sensor would be embedded within the display, though these details remain unconfirmed for now. The screen protector leak also confirms previous reports, that indicate Samsung could be planning a flat display for this phone.

Other rumours suggest that Galaxy A8s could have a triple rear camera configuration, like the recently launched Galaxy A7 (2018). Image renders have also shown a fingerprint sensor on the phone’s back, and a gradient colour finish. Galaxy A8s is also reported to run the Snapdragon 710 processor, which could be paired with 6GB RAM.