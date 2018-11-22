Samsung Galaxy A8s render with Infinity-O display spotted online

Samsung Galaxy A8s has been spotted through image renders shared by AllAboutSamsung. In its report, it claims that the Infinity-O display could create a hole for an in-display front camera. The smartphone, unveiled during the launch of Galaxy A9s and Galaxy A6s, is expected to be launched in January next year.

With the latest Galaxy A8s renders, one can spot a full screen display with almost no bezels, and a very slight chin. Within the display, one can spot a hole at the top left corner, that houses the phone’s front camera.

It appears as if the camera cannot be hidden, though that will only be confirmed by further leaks. The hole is also expected to house the proximity sensor and ambient light sensor. Besides this, Galaxy A8s appears to have a flat display and not the curved displays seen in the Note series or S series.

Camera configuration on this phone includes a triple rear combination, that is vertically stacked like the Galaxy A7 (2018), and is followed by an LED flash module. One can also find an elliptical-shaped fingerprint sensor behind, though the phone could also come with Face Unlock. The report also adds that this Samsung phone could resemble Galaxy A7 (2018), and offer a gradient finish.

While details about Galaxy A8s remain scarcely available, it is rumoured that the phone could run the Snapdragon 710 chipset, that would be backed with 6GB of RAM. The Infinity-O display is also being expected for one of the Galaxy S10 models, that will be launched in February next year.