Samsung Galaxy A8s render showing Infinity-O display, specifications leaked: Report

Samsung is getting ready to launch a new mid-range smartphone dubbed, Samsung Galaxy A8s with an interesting twist to it. According to a report by All About Samsung, the device will feature the company’s recently unveiled Infinity-O display, meaning the device will have a small cutout in the display for the camera. The render accurately depicts how the cutout will look like.

The report also reveals a few key specifications of the device. The Galaxy A8s will sport a 6.4-inch display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. There might be another variant powered by an Exynos chipset for countries like India in the works.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

The report states that the device will feature a tri-camera setup on the back, similar to the recently launched Galaxy A7. The setup will consist a 24MP sensor paired with a 10MP sensor and 5MP sensor in a vertical orientation. On the front, it will feature a 24MP sensor for taking selfies. Comparatively the original Galaxy A8 featured a dual camera setup on the front, with a single camera unit on the back.