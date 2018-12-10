Samsung Galaxy A8s to launch in China today: Expected price, specifications

Samsung will launch Galaxy A8s at an event in China today. The phone could become the world’s first smartphone to feature an in-display hole, as this Samsung device will come with an Infinity-O display.

Advertising

This will ensure the presence of the front camera within the display, as well as a high screen-to-body ratio. The Samsung launch event will take place at 4pm local time, which is 1.30pm IST, and shall be livestreamed across various online channels.

Samsung Galaxy A8s was recently spotted on TENAA, and many of its specifications were revealed. Featuring a 6.39-inch Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, the phone could have a screen-to-body ratio of almost 95 per cent.

Design features of the phone show a gradient colour finish on the edges and the back, as Galaxy A8s appears to have an all-glass body.

Advertising

The TENAA listing has indicated the presence of an octa-core processor, with four cores running at 1.7GHz and four cores clocking speeds up to 2.1GHz. Rumours suggest that this might be the Snapdragon 710 processor that features on Nokia 8.1.

Galaxy A8s will be based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 3300mAh battery. The phone will comes with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, as well as support for expandable storage.

Galaxy A8s will feature a triple rear camera configuration at the back, like Galaxy A7 (2018). The phone comes with a 24MP primary sensor, that appears to come with soft flash LED support, besides 10MP and 5MP cameras.

Within the in-display hole, located at the screen’s top left corner, there will be a 24MP front camera. Galaxy A8s will share its display type with Huawei Nova 4, that is slated to launch in China on December 17.