Samsung Galaxy A8s with camera hole in display to launch in China on December 10

Samsung will launch its first phone with an in-display camera on December 10, according to an official teaser. This was first reported by tipster IceUniverse, confirming the global debut of Galaxy A8s, the first phone to feature an Infinity-O display. This device will be in competition with Huawei Nova 4, that has been confirmed to launch in China on December 17.

The poster with the launch date was tweeted by IceUniverse, coming a month after Samsung introduced the Infinity-O display at its annual developer conference. At the time, the South Korean company had only confirmed that Galaxy A8s would be the first device to feature the display.

While many expected the phone to be arriving next year, Samsung’s upcoming device was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission website, indicating an impending launch in the US.

From the launch poster, as well as previous reports, it is believed that Samsung would maintain a flat screen with Infinity-O, that replaces the notched displays seen on many flagships. Galaxy A8s is expected to have a 6.39-inch TFT LCD display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

This is also slated to be the first Samsung phone to run the Snapdragon 710 processor, though it will be based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and be backed by a 3400mAh battery. Samsung had confirmed earlier that the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9/S9+ would be the first phones to run Android Pie, with updates expected in January. This device is also rumoured to have 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Galaxy A8s is also expected to come with a triple rear camera configuration like that on Galaxy A7. It is worth noting that the latter comes with a vertically stacked camera setup, consisting of a 24MP primary camera, supported by 10MP and 5MP cameras. Besides, one can spot the front camera within the display hole, that is expected to be a 24MP shooter.