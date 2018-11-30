Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O display to launch soon: Here’s what we know

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-segment phone – Galaxy A8s – the first to feature the company’s Infinity-O display. The highlight of Infinity-O display will be a small cut-out in front of the screen to hold the front camera sensor. This truly bezel-less display design was showcased at the Samsung Developer Conference held earlier this month. Samsung also showcased a teaser for Galaxy A8s at the Galaxy A6s and Galaxy A9s launch event in China.

Samsung Galaxy A8s is expected to launch in January next year. Ahead of the launch, few details including image render and screen protector image have been leaked online. Tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung will be drilling a hole in the screen to fit in the front camera module. Let us take a look at everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy A8s smartphone and its Infinity-O display:

What is Samsung Infinity-O display?

Samsung recently showcased a new display design at its annual developer conference that will be completely bezel-less. To achieve this, Samsung will apparently put a small circular hole on the top left of the display, measuring 6.7mm in diameter, to hold the front camera module. This was reported by Samsung Mobile News. The screen will be flat unlike the company’s Galaxy S-series and Note series that feature dual-curved edge Infinity display.

While reports claim that there will a cut-out for the camera, it could also be that Samsung decides to integrate the camera sensor under the display. However, a leaked image of Samsung Galaxy A8s’ screen protector (via SamMobile) confirms the presence of a hole within the display.

Of course, this needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Samsung has not officially confirmed details of its Infinity-O display. In addition, there could be minimal bezels, space for a display notch and a small chin on this Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy A8s: Expected launch date and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8s is expected to launch in January next year, ahead of Samsung Galaxy S10 series, which speculated to make its official debut in February.

As for specifications, AllAboutSamsung reports that Samsung Galaxy A8s will have a 6.4-inch display. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor while India and other countries could get Exynos variant. Samsung Galaxy A8s is rumoured to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy A7, the upcoming Galaxy A8s could likely feature a triple rear camera setup, a combination of 24MP primary camera, paired with a 10MP secondary camera and a third 5MP camera aligned vertically. The front camera could be 24MP.

Samsung Galaxy A8s will run the company’s One UI, based on Android 9.0 Pie. The battery is expected to be a 3,400mAh one. An elliptical-shaped fingerprint sensor will be present on the back cover and the phone could also support face unlock for unlocking the device.