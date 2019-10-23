Samsung Galaxy A80 with rotating triple camera gets a price cut in India

Samsung’s Galaxy A80, which was unveiled back in July 2019 has got a price cut on Amazon India and on the Samsung eStore. The Galaxy A80 is the first phone to come with a rotating triple camera with a 48MP main camera. The phone was originally launched at price of Rs 47,990 in India, but the new price is now Rs 39,990.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India

As pointed out the Galaxy A80‘s new price is listed on the Samsung estore and Amazon India. It is not clear if Samsung is also pushing the price cut in its offline markets. The Galaxy A80 also comes with the free YouTube Premium subscription for 6 months, according to the offers listed on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

The Galaxy A80 comes with the Infinity display that we have seen Samsung introduce on flagship phones. However, there is no punch hole camera on the front like say on the S10 or the Note 10. The Galaxy A80 has a near bezel-less screen with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

The Galaxy A80 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in Black, Gold and Silver colour options. The phone runs Android Pie-based on Samsung One UI. It also comes with Dolby Atmos for 60-degree surround sound experience.

The triple camera can be used as a rear camera and a selfie camera thanks to the rotating mechanism. It has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 3D Time of Flight camera for depth sensing. The phone is also capable to shooting ultra wide videos along with option for Live Focus videos. There is no optical image stabilization (OIS) on the camera.

The phone has a 3700 mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging technology and a USB Type- C port at the bottom. The Galaxy A80 comes with dual-SIM slot for two Nano-SIM, there is no microSD slot. It has WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0 and NFC as well. The phone supports Samsung Pay as well.

Dimensions of the Galaxy A80 are 165.2 x 76.5 x 9.3 mm and it weighs 220 grams. It has the following sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, and Proximity Sensor.