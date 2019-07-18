Samsung Galaxy A80 now in India: Features notch-less screen, unique rotating camera

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A80, a smartphone with a triple-camera setup that pops up from the rear and rotates. The premium mid-range smartphone is priced at Rs 47,990 and will be made for pre-booking between July 22 and July 31. Users can purchase the Galaxy A80 from August 1 across all retail stores, e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and all major leading online channels.

As far as launch offers are concerned, those who pre-book the smartphone can get one-time screen replacement. In addition, the Galaxy A80 owners are also eligible for a 5 per cent cashback on Citibank credit cards. The phone comes in three colour options: Ghost White, Phantom Black and Angel Gold.

The Galaxy A80 is an interesting device. After all, it has three cameras that pop up from the back and rotates when a user presses the selfie button. The camera system consists of triple cameras, a 48MP primary camera, a 3D depth sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Other than a unique rotating camera, the Galaxy A80 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ New Infinity sAMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal memory, in-screen fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C support, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone runs on Samsung UI, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A80’s unconventional camera system is its biggest selling point. Perhaps why Samsung is charging a lot more for a premium mid-range smartphone. So users should be prepared to pay more for a notch-less phone, which has a rear camera setup that automatically slides up and rotates to become a selfie camera.