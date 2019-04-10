Samsung Galaxy A80 with a pop-up rotating camera and Galaxy A70 launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A80, the company’s first phone with pop-up rotating camera has been launched. The phone has triple camera sensors, that can rotate to the front when one opens the front camera. The phone has been announced globally. It comes in three colour options – white, gold, and black.

In addition to pop-up rotating camera setup, the Galaxy A80 sports Samsung’s ‘New Infinity’ display with no notch. The phone has a high screen-to-body ratio, minimum bezels on the sides and a thin chin. Unlike most smartphones these days, the Galaxy A80 does not have a notch, and it features a truly bezel-less Super AMOLED screen of 6.7-inches in size and FHD+ (1980×2400 pixels) resolution.

The camera is the highlight of the phone consisting of a 48MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) with f/2.2 aperture and a third 3D depth camera works as both the front camera and the rear camera.

The triple camera system, which is aligned vertically, pops up and rotate to the front when one wants to click selfies. Previously the Oppo N1 was the first phone which offered a rotating camera, though this launched back in 2014.

Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available starting from May 29.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A80 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon’s new 730G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal memory is not expandable. The phone ditches a 3.5 mm headset jack and instead uses a Type-C USB port. This is a dual SIM phone that measures 165.2×76.5×9.3mm.

Samsung Galaxy A80 sports an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports biometric authentication for unlocking the phone. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with super fast charging technology. The phone gets a 3D glass back design with metal frames.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone with Infinity-U notch display, 4,500mAh battery has also been launched. The phone was announced globally in March.

Samsung Galaxy A70 sports a plastic back cover with prism effect glass like design. It comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. It has on-screen fingerprint sensor and also supports facial recognition for authentication.

The phone will be available in Coral, Blue, Black and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is powered by an octa-core processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable by up to 512GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

The battery is 4,500 mAh with support for super-fast charging at 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A70 features triple rear cameras, a combination of will 32MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra lens and 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is 32MP with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy A70 runs Android Pie based Samsung One UI platform.

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70: Price in India

Samsung has already said that Galaxy A80 will be launched in India before July this year and it will be priced at around Rs 50,000. The company targets to gain 4.3 billion in revenue from its A-series in India this year. More Galaxy A-series phones that have been launched in the market include Galaxy A10, A30, A50, and A20.

Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone was showcased in March. The phone has an Infinity-U notched display, Snapdragon 675 processor, triple rear cameras, on-display fingerprint sensor, and 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy A70 will be available starting from April 26.

